Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Tanks on Q2 Numbers
Market News

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Tanks on Q2 Numbers

Story Highlights

Despite delivering a second-quarter beat, Dollar Tree shares are under pressure today after its financial outlook failed to impress investors.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has delivered a better-than-expected set of second-quarter numbers, with revenue soaring 8.2% year-over-year to $7.32 billion. Additionally, at $0.91, the company’s EPS landed ahead of estimates by $0.04. However, shares of the company are trending nearly 9% lower at the time of writing today after it tightened its bottom line expectations.

During the quarter, higher traffic and gains in market share helped the company improve its same-store sales by 7.8%. Impressively, same-store sales in the Family dollar segment improved by 380 basis points to 5.8%, and in the Enterprise segment by 200 basis points to 6.9%. At the same time, its gross margin dropped by nearly 220 basis points to 29.2% in Q2.

For the full year 2023, the company expects net sales to range between $30.6 billion and $30.9 billion, with comparable store sales expected to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage. EPS for the year is anticipated between $5.78 and $6.08.

Furthermore, for the third quarter, Dollar Tree expects net sales to hover between $7.3 billion and $7.5 billion. EPS for the quarter is estimated in the range of $0.94 to $1.04. 

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $157.71 on Dollar Tree, along with a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

