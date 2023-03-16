Dollar General Slips on Underwhelming Guidance

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are down today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.96, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.95 per share. Sales increased by 17.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $10.2 billion. This was $40 million below expectations.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and EPS growth for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the ranges of 5.5% to 6% and 4% to 6%, respectively. The company attributed this potential earnings lag to higher interest rates, noting an approximate 3% negative impact to the bottom line.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $248.05 on DG stock, implying over 15% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

