Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) Rises 22% on Elon Musk Promotion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) Rises 22% on Elon Musk Promotion
Market News

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) Rises 22% on Elon Musk Promotion

Story Highlights

The Tesla CEO has a history of promoting the memecoin.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 7% in the last 24 hours and is up 22% over the past week as Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk promotes the memecoin at campaign rallies he’s attending with U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.13, its highest level since July of this year. Over the last week, DOGE has outpaced all other cryptocurrencies in terms of percentage gains. The increase comes as Elon Musk appears alongside former President Trump at campaign rallies across battleground states such as Pennsylvania.

A New Government Department?

At the political rallies, Musk has been talking up his plans to create and run a new Department Of Government Efficiency under a second Trump term, which he has abbreviated as D.O.G.E. Musk says the new department will make government spending of taxpayer money more efficient.

The expectation among crypto bulls is that a Trump victory could lead to more attention being paid to Dogecoin, fueling retail interest in the memecoin. Musk is a long-time Dogecoin supporter and has promoted the cryptocurrency in the past, helping to push it to an all-time high of $0.64 in 2021.

Dogecoin was started as a joke and has no utility or functionality. It is simply a cartoon image of a dog, which is why analysts refer to it as a memecoin. The price of Dogecoin has now risen 40% this year.

Is DOGE a Buy?

While there are no ratings or price targets on Dogecoin as with stocks, the chart below provides an indication of current sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency. As one can see, sentiment towards DOGE is bullish, which could indicate that the price is likely to rise in the near-term.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Election 2024: Where To Put Your Money Ahead of the Vote
X
GM
TheFly
Premium
Notable open interest changes for October 18th
TSM
NVDA
Go Ad-Free with Our App