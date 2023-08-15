dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Skyrockets 30% on Solid Q2 Results

Shares of dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) skyrocketed in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.15, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.13 per share. Sales increased by 59.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $161.14. This beat analysts’ expectations by $11.75 million.

The Total Payment Volume experienced an impressive growth of 80% year-over-year, reaching $4.4 billion, and showed a 22% increase from the previous quarter. Additionally, the Net Revenue Retention Rate surged to 148%. Lastly, the Adjusted EBITDA stood at $52 million, reflecting a 36% year-over-year growth and a quarterly rise of 14%.

What is the Target Price for Dlocal Stock?

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $14.50 on dLocal stock, along with an overall Hold rating.

Disclosure