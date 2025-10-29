Cathie Wood Boosts Biotech Bets, Cuts Back on Tech Favorites, Including Shopify and Palantir (PLTR)

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) revealed several notable portfolio moves for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, showing continued conviction in biotech names and select growth stocks. The trades, revealed in ARK’s daily report, included major buys in DraftKings (DKNG), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and 10x Genomics (TXG), alongside further selling in Shopify (SHOP), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and other technology names.

ARK Boosts DraftKings and Intellia Positions

Leading the day’s activity, ARK purchased 499,483 shares of DraftKings worth $16.46 million, spread across three of its ETFs. This follows a large buy the previous day, showing ARK’s growing confidence in the sports betting firm as more states open to online wagering.

ARK also made a strong move in Intellia Therapeutics, acquiring 479,411 shares valued at $7.09 million through two of its funds. The repeated buying signals a bullish outlook on the gene-editing firm, which remains one of ARK’s high-conviction biotech bets within the CRISPR space.

In addition, the firm bought 237,961 shares of 10x Genomics worth $3.23 million, showing ongoing interest in biotech names.

Shopify Leads ARK’s Latest Round of Tech Stock Sales

On the sell side, ARK trimmed 61,072 shares of Shopify, valued at $10.69 million, continuing its pattern of reducing exposure to high-multiple e-commerce names after recent volatility in the sector.

Other divestments included Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Palantir, Roblox (RBLX), Roku (ROKU), and Teradyne (TER), with total sale values ranging from $896,000 to $4.1 million. The trades show ARK is fine-tuning its tech exposure in response to changing market moves.

