Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Earns $130M in First Three Days

While Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) latest installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” didn’t shatter any records at the box office over the weekend, it made a respectable showing. In just three days, the film managed to draw in $60 million from about 4,600 theaters, a touch below the anticipated $65 million, according to Comscore. Additionally, it raked in $70 million overseas, pushing the global gross to a steady $130 million.

Facing stiff competition, Indiana Jones held its ground, leaving other movies in the dust. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (NYSE:SONY) came in a distant second, generating $11.5 million in its fifth week. However, with the arrival of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I” (NASDAQ:PARA) on July 12, Indiana Jones will have its momentum tested.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 12 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $121.47 per share implies 34.22% upside potential.

