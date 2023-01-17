Disney & Trian Fund Management Proxy War Heats Up

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Disney & Trian Fund Management Proxy War Heats Up

Is there more trouble brewing for entertainment kingpin Disney (NYSE:DIS)? Some distressing new signs reveal a proxy war may be firing up. Disney is already swinging its big guns around toward Nelson Peltz, whose activist stance may shake up the company. However, the larger market seems unfazed by this proxy talk, as Disney stock is up slightly in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

A proxy war in the brewing isn’t really influencing Wall Street. Current analyst consensus calls Disney stock a Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.15, implying 18.68% upside potential.

Nelson Peltz, who heads Trian Fund Management, is in active pursuit of a board seat. Peltz pulled out the big guns in a CNBC interview recently, calling on investors to look at the total shareholder return produced during current CEO Bob Iger’s tenure. Peltz then called upon investors to then “…tell me the answer.”

Disney itself skillfully parried Peltz’s play, noting that Bob Iger’s total shareholder return was 554%. This outpaced the S&P 500 (SPX) by better than double, as it could only pull in 244% in that time. The key to Disney’s win on that front was that Bob Iger’s tenure as CEO went from 2005 to 2020, which was all pretty much pre-pandemic. Disney then riposted on its parry, saying that Nelson Peltz “…lacked the skills and experience…” needed for a board seat in a letter to shareholders.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
3d ago
T
CRM
Nancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
DIS
NFLX
Disney disputes Nelson Peltz version of board offer, CNBC reports
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
3d ago
T
CRM
Nancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
Market NewsNancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
4d ago
DIS
NFLX
Disney disputes Nelson Peltz version of board offer, CNBC reports
The FlyDisney disputes Nelson Peltz version of board offer, CNBC reports
5d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >