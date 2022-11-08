Disney Shares (NYSE: DIS) Plunge after Disappointing Quarter

Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.30, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.56 per share.

Sales increased by 8.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $20.15 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $21.432 billion.

In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its operating income increased by 1%, which was less than revenue growth.

Is DIS Stock a Buy or Sell?

DIS has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average DIS stock price target of $144.33 implies 44.47% upside potential.

