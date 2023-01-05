Disney Rides High on Avatar Sequel

After yesterday’s rise, shares of entertainment powerhouse The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) are up in the pre-market session today also as the sequel to Avatar continues its superb performance at the box office.

The movie is on track to overtake last year’s megahit Top Gun: Maverick as well. Impressively, Avatar: The Way of Water has already raked in $1.48 billion in collections so far.

Despite recent gains, shares of the company are still down nearly 41% over the past year. Analysts, in the meantime, have assigned the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average price target of $119.

This indicates a substantial 29.38% potential upside in the stock.

