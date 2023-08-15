tiprankstipranks
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sued by TSG Entertainment for Breach of Contract
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sued by TSG Entertainment for Breach of Contract

TSG Entertainment, known for co-financing blockbusters like “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Deadpool” with Twentieth Century Fox, has brought legal action against the studio and Disney (NYSE:DIS) for breach of contract, according to The Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses the Disney-led studio of deliberately withholding profits and forging deals that favored its streaming platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

This alleged act, TSG asserts, limited its financial flexibility, hampering reinvestments and making it challenging to divest its interests in certain films. TSG’s investments span over 140 movies, with an expenditure exceeding $3.3 billion in the past ten years.

What is a Good Price for Disney Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 12 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $110.56 per share implies 27.05% upside potential.

Disclosure

