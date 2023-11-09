Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock: CEO Iger Targets Additional $2B in Cost Cutting

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock: CEO Iger Targets Additional $2B in Cost Cutting
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock: CEO Iger Targets Additional $2B in Cost Cutting

Story Highlights

Disney has raised its annual cost reduction target by $2 billion to $7.5 billion, as CEO Bob Iger is focusing on turning the streaming business profitable and improving the overall earnings.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trended 4% higher in Thursday’s pre-market trading, as the media and entertainment giant impressed investors with upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. Moreover, CEO Bob Iger raised the annual cost reduction target by $2 billion to $7.5 billion, with the company continuing to drive further efficiency across major businesses, including the streaming business.

Focus on Profitability

Disney’s Q4 FY23 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) improved considerably to $0.82 from $0.30 in the prior-year quarter, surpassing analysts’ consensus expectation of $0.71. The bottom line gained from higher revenue and the company’s restructuring efforts. Management said that the company’s restructuring initiatives drove significant efficiencies, especially in the streaming unit, with the company now targeting an extra $2 billion in cost reductions.

Iger highlighted that Disney’s restructuring efforts improved the operating results of its combined streaming businesses by about $1.4 billion from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023. The CEO assured investors that about turning the combined streaming businesses profitable in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024.

It is worth noting that Disney continues to drive further efficiency in its content spend. The company expects a total content spend of about $25 billion in Fiscal 2024, down $2 billion compared to Fiscal 2023. The company added that excluding strike impacts and sports rights, its annualized entertainment cash content spend reduction target now stands at $4.5 billion, compared to the previous target of $3 billion.   

Management clarified that it has eliminated 8,000 roles as part of its cost reduction and streamlining efforts and is not planning further significant job reductions. Overall, the company is aggressively cutting costs at a time when pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz is rising.   

Is Disney a Buy Right Now?

In reaction to the results and management’s commentary, Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman lowered his price target for DIS stock to $120 from $125 but reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock, saying, “DIS is making progress against management’s lengthy to-do list.”

Feldman specifically highlighted the company’s cost-saving initiatives and the rise in the targeted run-rate for annual cost savings to $7.5 billion. He noted that management expects the positive impact of these initiatives to reflect in its Fiscal 2024 free cash flow, which is estimated at about $8 billion and marks a material increase from $4.9 billion in Fiscal 2023 and nearly matches pre-COVID cash generation.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on DIS stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $104.50 implies nearly 24% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock: CEO Iger Targets Additional $2B in Cost Cutting
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for November 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 9th
25m ago
DIS
WBD
Hollywood Studios and A-List Actors Reach Deal to End Historic Strike
Market NewsHollywood Studios and A-List Actors Reach Deal to End Historic Strike
6h ago
DIS
WBD
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Jumps on Q4 Earnings and Subscriber Beats
Market NewsDisney (NYSE:DIS) Jumps on Q4 Earnings and Subscriber Beats
17h ago
DIS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >