Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Hikes Will Hurt American Families 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Hikes Will Hurt American Families 
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Hikes Will Hurt American Families 

Story Highlights

Needham analyst Laura Martin said, “The cost of magic is going to be out of reach for many families.”

In what may break the hearts of many, Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced price hikes for its streaming services and its Disneyland family passes. In the words of senior internet and media analyst at Needham, Laura Martin, “The cost of magic is going to be out of reach for many families.”

Disney clarified that the hiked prices are a reaction to direct-to-consumer profitability challenges and falling subscriber numbers. Indeed, its streaming service arm has seen consecutive quarterly declines this year.

The recent price hike is the second this year, and the effect is spread across most of its streaming platforms. The monthly price of the Disney+ ad-free plan jumped to $13.99 a month in the U.S. from the previous $10.99. Similarly, Hulu’s ad-free plan saw a $3 increase and now sits at $17.99 monthly.  

The price hike will also affect the costs of Hulu live TV packages, with prices for the ad-free plan and ad-supported services jumping by $7. Sports fans are equally affected as ESPN+ will increase by $1 to $10.99 monthly. 

Meanwhile, Disneyland price hikes may make it difficult for families to plan their next visits. According to Martin, “the average cost to take a family of four to Disneyland for a week is $6,500, which, round numbers, is about 10% of the average household income in America.”

The peak one-day pass jumped by $15 to $194 per day, while the annual price increased by $50 to $1,449 per year. Kids weren’t spared either, with the daily average price for four people aged 10 and above now at $776. Parking fees will also rise by $5, to $35 for ordinary parking and $55 for preferred parking.

Is Disney a Good Long-Term Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 17 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average DIS price target of $106.50 per share implies a 26.23% upside potential.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Disney announces ‘first-of-its-kind’ content hub with TikTok
The FlyDisney announces ‘first-of-its-kind’ content hub with TikTok
1d ago
DIS
Disney to join TikTok ‘Pulse Premiere’ as ‘one of largest publishers’ in program
The FlyDisney to join TikTok ‘Pulse Premiere’ as ‘one of largest publishers’ in program
1d ago
DIS
Disney dives into sports betting, may alienate Mickey fans, WSJ reports
The FlyDisney dives into sports betting, may alienate Mickey fans, WSJ reports
1d ago
DIS
PENN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >