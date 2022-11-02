tiprankstipranks
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is Testing Selling Exclusive Merchandise to Disney+ Subscribers

Story Highlights

Walt Disney is making attempts to cross-sell toys and apparel to Disney+ subscribers in a pilot program aimed at evaluating how subscribers respond.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has set up a pilot program to assess the interests of streaming subscribers toward deals on exclusive toys and apparel. The toys on offer will be inspired by Disney’s most popular shows, movies, and characters and will be available on the Disney+ app.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to visit the ShopDisney.com website from the menu screen of Disney+ by scanning a QR code to get access to the exclusive sale. They may shop from limited-edition merchandise as well as specialty items like a mask from Black Panther, Dr. Strange’s cloak, and a toy weapon from “The Mandalorian,” among other things.

The program is available until November 7, a day before the company’s scheduled Fiscal Q4 earnings release on November 8, and will have a limited range of products on sale.

Is Disney Stock a Good Investment, According to Analysts?

The Wall Street community is clearly optimistic about the stock. Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and three Holds. DIS stock’s average price target of $144.64 implies 39.43% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

