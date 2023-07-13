Disney (NYSE:DIS) Extends Iger’s Contract; Shares Rise

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Extends Iger’s Contract; Shares Rise

Story Highlights

Walt Disney has decided to extend interim CEO Bob Iger’s contract for two more years until a suitable replacement can be found.

The board of directors of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has unanimously voted to extend the contract of CEO Robert Iger by two years, until the end of 2026. DIS stock is rising higher in pre-market trading on the news, up 1.1% as of the last check.

Iger rejoined Disney as CEO in November 2022 for a short stint and helped find the company a suitable candidate for the post. However, the company has failed to find an apt replacement and has requested that Iger continue navigating the entertainment giant through challenging times. Iger’s contract extension proposes an annual performance bonus of up to 500% of his annual base salary.

Commenting on the extension, Iger said, “The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the Board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition.”

Disney’s Current Challenges

In the past, Iger has been instrumental in shaping Disney’s business successfully. The board has full faith in his ability to steer the company through the current transformation. Disney is making efforts to monetize its streaming business while navigating challenges posed by box office failures and undertaking cost-cutting measures.

The House of Mouse company also faces the heat from the government in Florida, where the Don’t Say Gay debate took an ugly turn this year. Simultaneously, Disney’s theme parks are also witnessing a slump in footfall. The company recently saw one of its most lackluster Independence Day Weekends in years, and Disney has been anticipating lower earnings from theme parks this year. Amidst all the challenges, Iger seems to be the only fit leader who can successfully drive Disney out of its problems. DIS stock is up marginally by 1.3% so far this year.

Is Disney Stock a Buy or a Hold?

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Disney’s stock trajectory owing to the multiple issues. However, out of the top 13 analysts who recently rated Disney, ten have given it a Buy rating and three have given it a Hold rating. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

Based on the top analysts’ views, Disney has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Walt Disney price forecast of $118.58 implies 31.5% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Considering Options for the Star India Unit
Market NewsWalt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Considering Options for the Star India Unit
1d ago
DIS
Disney weighs strategic options for Star India business, WSJ reports
DIS
Needham entertainment/Internet analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
DV
OB
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Considering Options for the Star India Unit
Market NewsWalt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Considering Options for the Star India Unit
1d ago
DIS
Disney weighs strategic options for Star India business, WSJ reports
The FlyDisney weighs strategic options for Star India business, WSJ reports
2d ago
DIS
Needham entertainment/Internet analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
The FlyNeedham entertainment/Internet analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
DV
OB
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >