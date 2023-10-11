Disney (NYSE: DIS) Raises Ticket Prices at Iconic Theme Parks

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) announced ticket price hikes at its Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks in California and Florida, respectively. The company stated that it will raise the price of its single-day admission at Disneyland on its highest-demand days by 9% to $194, while multi-day passes and other tiers will see price increases in the range of 3.9% to 8.9%.

The entertainment and media conglomerate stated that the lowest price for Disneyland and California Adventure will remain at $104, while a two-day ticket will go up to $310 from $285, an increase of 8.8%.

Disneyland’s Genie+ program, which allows park visitors to skip lines, will see a price hike to $30 from $25. Meanwhile, the Enchant annual pass will see a rise of 21% to $849, with parking costs rising too. In Florida, price hikes are similar, affecting annual pass tiers and parking charges.

Is Disney Stock a Buy or a Hold?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about Disney, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average Disney price target of $106.50 implies an upside potential of 24.9% from current levels.