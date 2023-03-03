Disney May Sell Hulu According to Analyst

Analyst Jason Bazinet recently made a prediction where he stated that Disney (NYSE:DIS) may sell its 67% stake in Hulu and buy the distribution rights to Marvel characters Hulk and Namor from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bazinet believes that such a move would fit into CEO Bob Iger’s plan of focusing on core brands and franchises.

In addition, he estimated that Hulu is valued between $19.8 billion to $27.5 billion. For Disney stock, Bazinet sees a wide range of outcomes ranging from a downside of $3 per share to an upside of $13 “based on Hulu’s level of profitability, the sale price, and Disney’s use of proceeds.”

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $128.18 on DIS stock, implying over 28% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

