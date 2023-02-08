Disney Surges Thanks to Winning Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Disney Surges Thanks to Winning Earnings

Shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.99, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.78 per share.

Sales increased by 7.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $23.51 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $23.28 billion.

Domestic Disney+ subscribers saw their contribution to average monthly revenue drop from $6.10 per month to $5.95. Reports noted this was due mainly to subscribers going for multi-product offerings. A shift in retail pricing also contributed, though to a smaller extent. More importantly, the company cut its losses on the service to $1.1B from $1.5B in the fourth quarter.

For the first time since its launch, the Disney+ streaming service lost subscribers after a decline of 1% from the prior quarter. The total at the end of the first quarter stood at 161.8M.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger commented: “After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises.”

Iger offered some plans on how to reach such a goal. The company would reorganize around three business units. The first, Disney Entertainment, will be run by Alan Bergman and Dana Walden. The second, ESPN, will continue under Jimmy Pitaro’s auspices. ESPN was formerly under Disney Entertainment’s control. Finally, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will remain under Josh D’Amaro’s banner.

Additionally, Disney will push for substantial cost savings efficiency, targeting a $5.5 billion total cost savings package. The cost savings will include the loss of 7,000 jobs.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $119.79 on Disney, implying 7.19% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

Disney Reports Q1 Today – How Will DIS Do?
Stock Analysis & IdeasDisney Reports Q1 Today – How Will DIS Do?
15h ago
DIS
Disney sets April 3 annual meeting date for Peltz showdown, Bloomberg says
DIS
Disney should provide more conviction on streaming profits, says Loop Capital
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Disney Reports Q1 Today – How Will DIS Do?
Stock Analysis & IdeasDisney Reports Q1 Today – How Will DIS Do?
15h ago
DIS
Disney sets April 3 annual meeting date for Peltz showdown, Bloomberg says
The FlyDisney sets April 3 annual meeting date for Peltz showdown, Bloomberg says
2d ago
DIS
Disney should provide more conviction on streaming profits, says Loop Capital
The FlyDisney should provide more conviction on streaming profits, says Loop Capital
2d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >