Discover Slides After-Hours Despite Winning Earnings Report

Shares of Discover (NYSE:DFS) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.77, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.65 per share.

Sales increased by 27% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.73 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $3.668 billion.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $120.50 on Discover Financial Services, implying 17.74% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.