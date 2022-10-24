Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.71 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates seven times.

Sales increased 25.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3,479 billion compared to $ 2.777 billion. This was also higher than the $3.397 billion that analysts were looking for.

Is DFS a Good Stock to Buy?

DFS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average DFS stock price target of $115.13 implies 20% upside potential.

Disclosure