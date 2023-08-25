tiprankstipranks
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Drops on Shakeup at Top
Market News

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Drops on Shakeup at Top

Story Highlights

DigitalOcean shares are under pressure today after the company initiated a search for a new CEO.

Shares of the cloud computing platform DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) have fallen by nearly 13% as of the current writing, following the announcement of a leadership succession plan.

The company’s Board has initiated a search process for the position of CEO. In the meantime, Yancey Spruill will continue to act as the CEO and will vacate his role as CEO and Board member once a successor is appointed.

Further, DigitalOcean has appointed Warren Adelman as the Executive Chairman of its Board. Adelman has been a Board member since 2020 and lead independent director since 2022.

Yancey successfully took DigitalOcean public in 2021. Since then, its top line has expanded from $428.6 million in 2021 to $576.32 million in 2022. However, the company’s net loss has widened from $19.5 million in 2021 to $24.3 million in 2022.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $41.13 on DigitalOcean, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. From an all-time high of $129 in November 2021, its shares have gradually declined to the current $27 level.

