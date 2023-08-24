Digital Meets Physical: Shein Teams up with Forever 21

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Digital Meets Physical: Shein Teams up with Forever 21
Market News

Digital Meets Physical: Shein Teams up with Forever 21

Story Highlights

Fast-fashion giant Shein is teaming up with retailer Forever 21. With this deal, while Forever 21 gets to tap Shein’s huge number of online customers, the latter bags much much-needed offline presence with Forever 21’s worldwide stores.

Asia’s eCommerce major Shein is teaming up with fashion retailer Forever 21. Shein is known for its extremely affordable apparel and commands a significant share of the U.S. fast-fashion market. With this partnership, the company will offer Forever 21’s products on its website and could eventually have a presence in Forever 21’s retail outlets.

This move marks a key milestone in Shein’s efforts to be more than just an affordability play. It is acquiring about one-third of Sparc Group, the operator of Forever 21. In turn, Sparc is picking up a minority stake in Shein. Sparc is a joint venture between Simpon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Authentic Brands. Sparc produces and distributes products for major brands including Nautica, Lucky Brand, and Reebok.

While the deal provides Forever 21 with access to nearly 150 million Shein customers, the latter also gains third-party brands. That’s something it truly needs as it expands, alongside Forever 21’s 560 stores across the globe.

Importantly, the partnership also has the potential to flourish with multiple brands from Sparc as Shein gradually entrenches itself as the major marketplace in fashion. Earlier this year, the company introduced a marketplace for third-party goods.  

While Shein was valued at $66 billion in a recent funding round, Authentic Brands was valued at $12.7 billion after raising funds from two private equity names.

Meanwhile, after ticking 5.2% higher over the past year, Simon Property Group is trading at a market capitalization of roughly $41.77 billion. Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $128.22 on SPG, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPG

AvalonBay among real estate stock with juicy yields, Barron’s says
The FlyAvalonBay among real estate stock with juicy yields, Barron’s says
11d ago
AVB
BXP
Simon Property Group Stock (NYSE:SPG): Dividend Increases Signal More Upside
SPG
Analyst Downgrade, Earnings Miss Drive Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Down
SPG
More SPG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPG

AvalonBay among real estate stock with juicy yields, Barron’s says
The FlyAvalonBay among real estate stock with juicy yields, Barron’s says
11d ago
AVB
BXP
Simon Property Group Stock (NYSE:SPG): Dividend Increases Signal More Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasSimon Property Group Stock (NYSE:SPG): Dividend Increases Signal More Upside
15d ago
SPG
Analyst Downgrade, Earnings Miss Drive Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Down
Market NewsAnalyst Downgrade, Earnings Miss Drive Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Down
21d ago
SPG
More SPG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >