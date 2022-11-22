DICK’s Sporting Goods Posts Robust Q3; Ups Outlook

Retailer of sporting products, DICK’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has delivered better-than-estimated numbers for the third quarter.

The top line increased 7.6% year-over-year to $2.96 billion, comfortably outpacing estimates by $260 million. EPS at $2.60 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.33. Importantly, DKS’ comparable store sales rose by 6.5% during this period.

Further, the company has now upped its outlook for 2022 and expects EPS to land between $10.50 and $11.10 as compared to the earlier expectations between $8.85 and $10.55.

Moreover, comparable store sales are expected to change between negative 3% to negative 1.5% a significant improvement from the earlier expectations between negative 6% and negative 2%.

Shares of the company have now gained 42% over the last six months.

