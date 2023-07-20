DFS Falls after Q2 Results Disappoint

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) slid in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Thursday after the financial services company reported Q2 earnings of $3.54 per share, a decline of 10% year-over-year and below consensus estimates of $3.67 per share.

The company reported revenues of $3.87 billion, net of interest expense, up by 21% year-over-year but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $3.97 billion.

DFS declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on September 7 to holders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about DFS stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and six Holds.