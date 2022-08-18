tiprankstipranks
Market News

Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.

Story Highlights

After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development.

Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.

According to Bloomberg, the Texas-based company is looking at options that also include a possible sale. While talks are ongoing, a transaction may or may not come to fruition.

The development comes amid a spate of transactions in the energy sector, as energy prices stay buoyant due to global geopolitical tensions. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (GB:0HN0) continues to pick up Occidental Petroleum (OXY) (GB:0KAK) shares. Devon Energy (DVN) (GB:0I8W) has agreed to acquire Validus for $1.8 billion, and Centennial Resource (CDEV) (GB:0HVD) is teaming up with Colgate Energy in a $2.5 billion transaction.

Denbury, on its part, had emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020 in a move that shifted control of the company to its creditors and wiped off $2.1 billion of its debt. At the time, lower oil prices and weak demand had led to multiple restructurings in the energy sector.

Earlier this month, the company reported a 60% year-over-year jump in its top line for the second quarter. Revenue of $482.16 million comfortably beat estimates by $73.6 million. EPS of $1.69 was in-line with expectations.

Importantly, Denbury exited Q2 with zero debt and its Board increased the share buyback program by $100 million, to $350 million. Additionally, the company’s enhanced oil recovery operations (EOR) injected 1.2 million metric tons of industrial-sourced CO2 during Q2. This is a 27% increase sequentially.

While elevated oil prices mean robust cash flow for the company, it also remains a key name in carbon capture. It has a planned CO2 storage site in Louisiana that covers about 18,000 acres. Additionally, 28% of its oil was carbon-negative or blue oil due to the injection of industrial-sourced CO2 in EOR. Impressively, Denbury injects more than four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 per year.

Is Denbury a Good Stock to Buy?

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Scialla has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $144 from $132. This implies a massive 62.31% potential upside.

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $97.20.

Hedge funds though, are at the other end of the spectrum and have decreased holdings in Denbury by 742,200 shares in the last quarter. This implies a very negative hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

Closing Thoughts

Despite the past month’s price rise, short interest in Denbury also remains high at nearly 11.4%. Which way the tide turns will hinge on the next developments at the company.

