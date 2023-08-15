Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Skyrockets on FDA Approval for Hepzato Liver Therapy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Skyrockets on FDA Approval for Hepzato Liver Therapy
Market News

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Skyrockets on FDA Approval for Hepzato Liver Therapy

Story Highlights

Delcath shares have nearly doubled today after its Hepzato kit bagged FDA approval as a liver-directed therapy in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a rare form of cancer.

Shares of interventional oncology company Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are up a massive 95% at the time of writing after the  U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave approval to its Hepzato kit for the treatment of unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).  

The approval, as a liver-directed treatment, makes Hepzato the only approved liver-directed therapy on the market for this indication. mUM is a rare and aggressive metastatic cancer, with 90% of the cases involving the liver. The disease has an incidence rate of ~1,000 cases every year in the U.S.

The company now plans to partner with cancer centers across the U.S. to set up a network of treatment sites, with an anticipated commercial product launch in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Delcath plans to expand the development of the treatment to other tumor types.

Importantly, this FDA approval also triggers the second financing tranche under a PIPE (private investment in public equity) mechanism from March this year. The company estimates that it will realize $34.9 million in additional funding as a result.

Today’s price gains come after a nearly 48.5% slide in Delcath shares over the past three months. In the meantime, the Street has a $17 consensus price target on the stock, pointing to a more than 400% potential upside.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems reports Q2 EPS (58c), consensus (60c)
The FlyDelcath Systems reports Q2 EPS (58c), consensus (60c)
6d ago
DCTH
Delcath Systems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update
DCTH
Delcath Systems names Vojislav Vukovic as Chief Medical Officer
DCTH
More DCTH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems reports Q2 EPS (58c), consensus (60c)
The FlyDelcath Systems reports Q2 EPS (58c), consensus (60c)
6d ago
DCTH
Delcath Systems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update
Press ReleasesDelcath Systems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update
6d ago
DCTH
Delcath Systems names Vojislav Vukovic as Chief Medical Officer
The FlyDelcath Systems names Vojislav Vukovic as Chief Medical Officer
2M ago
DCTH
More DCTH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >