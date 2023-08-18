tiprankstipranks
Deere (NYSE:DE) Posts Healthy Q3 Numbers on Improving Fundamentals
Market News

Deere (NYSE:DE) Posts Healthy Q3 Numbers on Improving Fundamentals

Story Highlights

Benefitting from price realization and higher shipments, Deere has posted a robust third-quarter performance.

Agricultural equipment maker Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has delivered a better-than-anticipated set of third-quarter numbers, with revenue rising 12.1% year-over-year to $15.8 billion. Additionally, the EPS at $10.20 also comfortably outperformed expectations by $1.98. In comparison, the company had posted an EPS of $6.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Amid an improving operating environment, Deere’s production and precision agriculture sales have benefitted from price realization, improved shipment volumes, and sales mix. Concurrently, its Small agriculture and turf sales, as well as construction and forestry sales, have also ticker higher, with the latter clocking double-digit gains.

Buoyed by robust demand, Deere now expects net income for the full year 2023 to land in the range of $9.75 billion and $10 billion. In comparison, it had earlier guided for a net income range of $9.25 billion and $9.5 billion.

Overall, the Street has a $453.31 consensus price target on Deere, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have gained nearly 15% over the past year.

