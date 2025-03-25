DeepSeek’s V3 AI Model Gets a Major Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

DeepSeek’s V3 AI Model Gets a Major Upgrade

Story Highlights

DeepSeek recently released an update to its V3 AI model, now called V3-0324. Early tests show it performs better than its previous version and OpenAI’s models.

DeepSeek’s V3 AI Model Gets a Major Upgrade

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has updated its AI model, DeepSeek V3. This latest version greatly improves its reasoning, coding, and problem-solving capabilities. The model was upgraded to V3-0324 on GitHub (GTLB). Also, its license was changed to an open-source license from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, making it easily available to developers globally.

It must be noted that the V3 model has been improved using a 32k GPU system, making it much better at handling math and coding tasks. Early tests show it beats its previous version and rivals like OpenAI’s models, in several benchmarks. With 700 billion parameters, the model is powerful and is designed to work smoothly on regular computers.

DeepSeek’s AI Success amid Concerns

This update follows the success of DeepSeek’s earlier R1 model, which gained global attention for its strong performance. In January, the company’s app became more popular than ChatGPT on Apple’s (AAPL) U.S. app store, and its R1 model showed results similar to OpenAI’s offerings.

Apart from companies, DeepSeek’s AI is being used by China’s military in non-combat roles, like helping doctors in hospitals with treatment plans. This has raised discussions about its potential use in war planning and decision-making.

Despite its rapid rise, DeepSeek has faced many challenges. Server capacity issues have led DeepSeek to limit access to its API services. Also, its ties to the Chinese government have raised concerns in countries like the U.S.

Deepseek’s Next Moves

Looking ahead, the Chinese AI startup aims to launch DeepSeek-Vision, a multimodal AI system that combines text, image, and voice processing. Also, it seeks to reduce energy use by 40% through quantum-inspired algorithms and partnerships with Nvidia (NVDA) for green data centers.

Importantly, DeepSeek is looking to grow its presence in over 50 countries by 2028, boosting its role as a global AI leader.

Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts think that NVDA and MU stocks have the most room to run. Meanwhile, analysts expect the least upside from AAPL stock. In fact, NVDA and MU’s price targets of $176.54 and $131.73, respectively, imply over 46% upside each versus AAPL’s 13%.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential