DAWN Rises on Promising Phase 2 data in pLGG

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

DAWN Rises on Promising Phase 2 data in pLGG

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) are on the up move today after it announced data from a phase 2 study evaluating its investigational candidate tovorafenib (DAY-101). Additionally, the company has also initiated a rolling new drug application (NDA) for DAY-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG).

The rolling submission allows the company to submit parts of the application and have them reviewed on an ongoing basis. The submission is expected to be completed in October 2023.

In the Phase 2 study, DAY-101 was observed to be well-tolerated with clinically meaningful responses in subjects. Further, the therapy demonstrated an overall response rate of 67% with a clinical benefit rate of 93%.

DAY-101 has already received breakthrough therapy and rare pediatric disease designation in the U.S. alongside an orphan drug designation in the U.S. as well as Europe.

Overall, the Street has a $37 consensus price target on DAWN alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Today’s price gains come on top of a nearly 8.5% climb in DAWN shares over the past five sessions.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DAWN

Day One Announces New FIREFLY-1 Data for Tovorafenib (DAY101) and Initiation of Rolling NDA Submission to FDA for Relapsed or Progressive Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
Press ReleasesDay One Announces New FIREFLY-1 Data for Tovorafenib (DAY101) and Initiation of Rolling NDA Submission to FDA for Relapsed or Progressive Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
21h ago
DAWN
Day One to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Healthcare Conference
DAWN
CORRECTION — Day One Announces Tovorafenib (DAY101) Data and Additional Abstracts to be Presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
DAWN
More DAWN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DAWN

Day One Announces New FIREFLY-1 Data for Tovorafenib (DAY101) and Initiation of Rolling NDA Submission to FDA for Relapsed or Progressive Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
Press ReleasesDay One Announces New FIREFLY-1 Data for Tovorafenib (DAY101) and Initiation of Rolling NDA Submission to FDA for Relapsed or Progressive Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
21h ago
DAWN
Day One to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Healthcare Conference
Press ReleasesDay One to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Healthcare Conference
6d ago
DAWN
CORRECTION — Day One Announces Tovorafenib (DAY101) Data and Additional Abstracts to be Presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
Press ReleasesCORRECTION — Day One Announces Tovorafenib (DAY101) Data and Additional Abstracts to be Presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
11d ago
DAWN
More DAWN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >