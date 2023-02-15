David Einhorn’s Greenlight Makes Changes to the Hedge Fund Positions

David Einhorn, Founder and President of Greenlight Capital exited his stakes in Intel (INTC), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and News Corp. (NWS) in Q4, according to the hedge fund’s 13-F filing.

The hedge fund has opened new positions instead in Coya Therapeutics (COYA) with 1.13 million shares, Tenet Healthcare (THC) with 296,300 thousand shares, and Funko (FNKO) with 234,300 thousand shares.

Greenlight has upped its stakes in Kyndryl Holdings (KD) to 4.02 million shares from 3.27 million shares, Global Payments (GPN), to 213,100 thousand shares from 126,900 thousand shares, and Civitas Resources (CIVI), to 207,800 thousand shares from 130,400 thousand shares.

David Einhorn currently manages assets worth $1.4 billion and over the past three years, the hedge fund has given an annualized return of 13.6%.