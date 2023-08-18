Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rises After TD Cowen Initiates with a Buy Rating

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are inching upward today after T.D. Cowen’s Andrew Sherman initiated coverage on the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications with a Buy rating. Sherman’s $120 price target on the stock points to a 30.6% potential upside.

Datadog shares have tumbled nearly 18% over the past month after its recent financial outlook disappointed investors. While the company delivered better-than-expected second-quarter numbers, its anticipated revenue for fiscal 2023 came in a tad below the Street’s expectations.

Sherman notes that Datadog is now a leader in its industry and could possibly continue to remain in the pole position owing to the size of its platform and spending on research and development.

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity’s Kingsley Crane has reiterated a Buy rating on Datadog while taking his price target a notch higher from $90 to $95.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $108.61 on Datadog, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.

