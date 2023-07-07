DASH, UBER, JTKWY: Food Delivery Companies Sue NY City

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

DASH, UBER, JTKWY: Food Delivery Companies Sue NY City

Story Highlights

Food delivery companies are suing New York City’s new law, which has raised the minimum wage for delivery workers. Companies are not satisfied with the assumptions taken to calculate the minimum wage.

Food delivery companies, namely DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JTKWY) Grubhub, have sued New York City over the recently passed minimum wage laws for delivery workers. Per the new law, delivery workers are required to receive compensation of $17.96 per hour for the duration of their activity on the application, or alternatively, pay a rate of 50 cents per minute during their journey. Companies claim these increased wages will result in higher costs for food delivery, ultimately compelling them to transfer the financial load onto customers. Following the news, DASH stock fell 2.6%, UBER slipped 3.55%, and JTKWY lost 5.4%.

Details of the New Law

The new law will take effect on July 12. Delivery companies allege that the assessment of hourly wages is flawed, highlighting several reasons to support their claim. The most important one is that food delivery workers often work for multiple apps and will end up getting paid double or triple the amount for the same time spent on the apps. Plus, workers are at liberty to decline the orders, making it unjustifiable to base payments solely on their activity on an app.

The increased wages will mean companies will have to deliver a higher number of orders per hour. Consequently, this will likely lead to a reduction in delivery coverage areas and ultimately hurt restaurants and consumers. Food delivery companies are already facing several challenges, including a decline in order quantities following the post-pandemic period. Plus, there is an ongoing lawsuit between the delivery companies and New York City over the caps on commissions charged to restaurants.  

Disappointed that delivery companies are retaliating against the new wage structure, New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said, “These workers brave thunderstorms, extreme heat events, and risk their lives to deliver for New Yorkers—and we remain committed to delivering for them… The minimum pay rate will help uplift thousands of working New Yorkers and their families out of poverty.”

Which Stock is Best for Delivery?

Below are the comparison results for the three food delivery companies. Based on the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, Uber Technologies is currently the most favored delivery app. Also, bear in mind that Uber is not just a food delivery company; it is also one of the most popular ride-hailing service providers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DASH

Opening Day: Savers Value Village soars as frozen IPO market begins to thaw
The FlyOpening Day: Savers Value Village soars as frozen IPO market begins to thaw
5d ago
NIO
BABA
BofA says state top court hearing Prop 22 appeal not positive for gig industry
DASH
LYFT
DoorDash to offer hourly wage option for delivery drivers
DASH
More DASH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DASH

Opening Day: Savers Value Village soars as frozen IPO market begins to thaw
The FlyOpening Day: Savers Value Village soars as frozen IPO market begins to thaw
5d ago
NIO
BABA
BofA says state top court hearing Prop 22 appeal not positive for gig industry
The FlyBofA says state top court hearing Prop 22 appeal not positive for gig industry
8d ago
DASH
LYFT
DoorDash to offer hourly wage option for delivery drivers
The FlyDoorDash to offer hourly wage option for delivery drivers
9d ago
DASH
More DASH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >