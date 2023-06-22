Darden Restaurants Serves Up a Q4 Beat; Hikes Dividend by 8%

Shares of restaurant operator Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are in focus today after the company announced better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter numbers.

Revenue rose 6.4% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, outperforming estimates by $30 million. EPS at $2.58 too landed past estimates by about $0.04. During the quarter, Darden saw a 4% uptick in blended same-restaurant sales alongside contributions from 47 net new outlets.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, Darden expects total sales to hover between $11.5 billion and $11.6 billion. EPS for the year is anticipated between $8.55 and $8.85. Additionally, the company also expects to open 50 net new restaurants during the year.

What’s more, Darden has also boosted its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.31 per share. The dividend is payable on August 1 to investors of record on July 10.

Overall, the Street has a $170.43 consensus price target on Darden alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have already gained nearly 46% over the past year.

Read full Disclosure