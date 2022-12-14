tiprankstipranks
Market News

DAL Up After Upbeat Forecast

Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) was up in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the airliner guided for a bullish growth outlook. The company stated that it expects its revenues to grow year-over-year in the range of 15% to 20% in FY23.

What’s more, DAL anticipates its margins to expand resulting in earnings to almost double between $5 and $6 per share in FY23, “keeping us on track for our 2024 earnings target of over $7 per share.”

The FY23 and FY23 earnings estimates are above consensus estimates of $4.80 and $6.62 per share, respectively. 

FY22 adjusted earnings are forecasted to be in the range of $3.07 to $3.12 reflecting “an increased outlook for the December quarter compared to prior guidance provided in October.”

The FY22 guidance is a notch above Street forecasts of $2.88 per share.

Furthermore, Delta stated in its press release, “The company expects to generate more than $2 billion of free cash flow, enabling further debt reduction. The company is reiterating 2024 targets, including earning over $7 per share and strengthening the balance sheet to return to investment grade metrics.”

Wall Street analysts are bullish about DAL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous nine Buys.

Delta introduces 2023 guidance for $5 to $6 in adjusted earnings per share on path to 2024 financial targets, increases December quarter outlook
Press ReleasesDelta introduces 2023 guidance for $5 to $6 in adjusted earnings per share on path to 2024 financial targets, increases December quarter outlook
2h ago
DAL
Delta Air Lines call volume above normal and directionally bullish
DAL
Delta Air Lines to hold an investor update webcast
DAL
