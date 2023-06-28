DAL Gains Altitude from Analyst Tailwind

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

DAL Gains Altitude from Analyst Tailwind

With a holiday weekend approaching in the United States and legions of travelers planning to board flights to a host of places, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is making headway in Wednesday afternoon’s trading. The tailwind giving Delta a little extra loft came from a new report out of Morgan Stanley, which had great things to say about the airline stock.

Morgan Stanley, via analyst Ravi Shanker, declared Delta to be its top pick in the entire airline sector, largely thanks to Delta’s recent Investor Day event. That’s a pretty big step, so a look at what went into that declaration should yield some exciting information. Shanker pointed out that Delta—based on what he saw at the event—is well on its way back to getting operational reliability back up and running. Its financial metrics are improving, and it’s entirely possible that it could reach pre-pandemic levels again fairly soon. In fact, all-time highs aren’t out of line based on what Shanker saw.

Yet there are clear signs that all is not well in the entire airline space, let alone for Delta. A rising mass of flight delays is already cropping up, mostly from major airports like LaGuardia and Newark. While it hasn’t risen to the level of a complete disaster just yet, there are significant issues all the same, as some of the delays are reaching multi-hour levels. The causes of these delays are mostly weather-related right now; a series of thunderstorms struck the East Coast of the U.S., and that left a lot of planes struggling. Already, terrifying stories have emerged of missed flights, misrouted luggage, and unaccompanied minors.

Analysts, however, couldn’t be less fazed. With 15 Buy ratings, it’s unanimous: DAL stock is a Strong Buy. Further, with an average price target of $57.14 per share, Delta Air Lines stock comes with 22.97% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DAL

JOBY Stock Jumps 37% after New eVTOL Tests Announced
Market NewsJOBY Stock Jumps 37% after New eVTOL Tests Announced
47m ago
DAL
JOBY
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
DAL
APLD
Delta Airlines Glides Higher on Robust Outlook
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DAL

JOBY Stock Jumps 37% after New eVTOL Tests Announced
Market NewsJOBY Stock Jumps 37% after New eVTOL Tests Announced
47m ago
DAL
JOBY
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
8h ago
DAL
APLD
Delta Airlines Glides Higher on Robust Outlook
Market NewsDelta Airlines Glides Higher on Robust Outlook
1d ago
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >