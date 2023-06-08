tiprankstipranks
Market News

D2L Stock (TSE:DTOL) Soars 14.8% after Raising Guidance, Beating Earnings

Story Highlights

D2L reported solid earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. Further, the company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year, sending DTOL stock soaring.

D2L (TSE:DTOL), a global learning technology company, announced its Q1-2024 results recently, beating expectations and showing revenue and profitability growth. The company also raised its guidance, sending DTOL stock nearly 15% higher for the day.

DTOL’s revenue grew by 6% year-over-year to $44.23 million, beating the consensus estimate of $43.41 million, while its constant-currency revenue rose 9% to $45.5 million. Further, its earnings per share came in at $0.02, well ahead of the -$0.06 that analysts were expecting. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Notably, the firm’s subscription and support revenue enjoyed a year-over-year surge of 10%, reflecting growth from new customers and solid revenue retention from existing ones. Also, annual recurring revenue for the quarter witnessed a 7% year-over-year jump to $170.9 million (10% in constant currency).

Further, D2L’s Gross profit climbed 13% to $29.9 million from $26.4 million in the same period of the prior year, with an improved gross profit margin of 67.6% compared to 62.9%. The company also flipped its adjusted EBITDA from a loss of $1.5 million in Q1 2023 to a positive figure of $2.8 million. What’s more, despite negative free cash flow of $18.7 million, D2L maintained a robust balance sheet with $92.1 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

D2L Increases Its Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Looking forward, D2L has revised its Fiscal 2024 guidance with a projected adjusted EBITDA range of $6 million to $8 million, reflecting rising gross margins and “continued cost optimization.” The previous range was $4 million to $6 million.

Is DTOL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

DTOL stock earns a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on three Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. Moreover, DTOL stock’s average price target of C$10.25 implies upside potential of 22.3%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSE:DTOL

D2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL) Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Modest Growth
Market NewsD2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL) Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Modest Growth
2M ago
D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors
DTOL
D2L Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results & Updated Outlook
DTOL
More TSE:DTOL Latest News >

