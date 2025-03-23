D-Wave’s Stock Takes a Nosedive: Here’s What’s Behind the Drop

D-Wave (QBTS) is one of the few names in the wild world of quantum tech. This is the kind of tech that could one day solve big tasks, such as new drug designs, renewable energies, big data analysis, and better predict nature, which will aid us in understanding the universe in ways we cannot imagine or even fathom today. Folks have long seen quantum as the “next big thing,” and D-Wave has been one of the early firms trying to make it real. However, last week was busy, with not all news being positive, as QBTS stock plunged 25%.

Let’s explore why that has happened.

An Eventful Previous Week

Last week, D-Wave’s stock fell more than 25%, dropping 18% in just one day. The hit came after the firm said it would sell 5 million new shares, which, by all probabilities, spooked some folks. More shares can mean each share is worth a bit less, which is why the price went down.

Still, D-Wave had some bright news, too. They just revealed a new kind of blockchain tool. It runs on quantum parts and uses what they call “Proof of Quantum Work.” That might sound odd, but the goal is big: make blockchains safer, faster, and much cheaper to run. In fact, D-Wave says it could cut power use by up to 1,000 times. If true, it could shake up the world of crypto and tech.

What’s Next?

But tech alone won’t fix things. D-Wave is also trying to win more deals with the U.S. government. That can help them grow fast, but it comes with a bunch of rules and money risks. Gov deals can take time and cost a lot if things go wrong.

Right now, the mood is mixed. Tech folks love what D-Wave is doing, and Wall Street still rates the stock as a “Strong Buy.” However, many traders are still hesitant due to the stock dip, the dilution of shares, and the risk tied to big plans that may take time.

In short, D-Wave has cool tools and gutsy plans, but it’s a bumpy ride. Nevertheless, big dreams come with big risks.

Is D-Wave a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wall Street, D-Wave is considered a strong buy based on five ratings. The average price target for QBTS stock is $9.63, suggesting a 15.19% upside potential.

