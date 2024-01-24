D-Wave Quantum Announces Upcoming Analyst Day Event

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. will hold an analyst day on January 23, 2024, at its Burnaby office, which will also accommodate virtual attendees. The presentation materials for the analyst day are provided in a report but are not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities or Exchange Acts, unless explicitly stated in those filings.

