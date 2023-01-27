tiprankstipranks
Market News

CVX Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)  reported its Q4 results today with adjusted earnings coming in at $4.09 per share, a jump of 59.8% year-over-year but still falling short of estimates of $4.33.

The energy giant’s sales and operating revenues were $55 billion in Q4 versus $46 billion in the same period a year ago, beating analysts’ estimates by $2.5 billion.

More importantly, the company reported a record annual U.S. oil and gas production of 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), led by 16% “growth in Permian Basin unconventional production.”

CVX upped its quarterly dividend by 6% year-over-year to $1.51 per share, with the dividend payable on March 10, to all holders of common stock as shown on the records at the close of business on February 16.

The company also raised its stock buyback to an aggregate amount of $75 billion. This stock buyback will take effect on April 1, 2023, and does not have a fixed expiration date. This stock buyback will replace the “Board’s previous repurchase authorization of $25 billion from January 2019, which will terminate on March 31, 2023, after the completion of the company’s repurchases in the first quarter 2023.”

At the end of FY22, CVX had an annual stock repurchase rate of $15 billion.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about CVX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, seven Holds and two Sells.

More News & Analysis on CVX

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains in Early Trade; Gas Slides Further
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Gains in Early Trade; Gas Slides Further
1h ago
1h ago
BP
COP
Chevron Gets Aggressive with Buybacks and Dividends
CVX
XOM
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher; Natural Gas Plummets
AR
COP
More CVX Latest News >

