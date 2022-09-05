tiprankstipranks
Market News

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Races Ahead to Buy Signify Health

Story Highlights

CVS Health seems to have taken the lead in the buyout talks with Signify Health. CVS is said to have bid for about $8 billion to acquire the home healthcare company.

American healthcare company, CVS Health Corporation (CVS), is progressing well ahead in the race to buy healthcare technology company, Signify Health (SGFY), for $8 billion, a WSJ report stated.

CVS Health operates a retail pharmacy chain and provides health insurance services. Meanwhile, Signify Health leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. 

There is no guarantee a deal will be reached between CVS and Signify. However, it would be a win-win situation for both, as CVS aims to establish a stronghold in primary care.

Tough Competition in the Healthcare Space

Signify has been looking for strategic options for quite some time. The company boasts unmatched size and a well-established network of doctors that aid in house calls. Notably, CVS seems to have overtaken the other bidders like Amazon.com (AMZN) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) in the race. Bids for Signify were expected by September 6.

As per data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), growth in national health spending in the U.S. is expected to average 5.3% between 2025-2030 and reach $6.8 trillion by 2030. This represents the humongous growth opportunities for healthcare companies in the space.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is also another major player in the space, but it opts for partnerships rather than acquisitions for growth. WBA’s plan to divest its UK drugstore chain, Boots, was shelved due to a lack of attractive bids. Instead, it is now focusing its energy on making the chain profitable.

What is the Forecast for CVS Stock?

On TipRanks, CVS stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys and two Holds. The average CVS Health price forecast of $122.33 implies 23% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost nearly 3% so far this year.

Moreover, CVS scores a “Perfect 10” on the TipRanks Smart Score system. This implies that the stock is highly likely to outperform market expectations. Both hedge funds and retail investors have been increasing their exposure to CVS stock recently.

Is SGFY a Good Stock?

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about SGFY stock. With the chances of a takeover becoming more likely, analysts think SGFY makes for an attractive Buy. Even as a standalone company, Signify Health has made a name in the space and continues to be a profitable and best-in-class healthcare provider.

On TipRanks, SGFY stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and one Hold. The average Signify Health price target of $27.67 implies 3.8% downside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, amid all the buyout buzz, SGFY stock has gained a whopping 91.3% so far this year.

Furthermore, SGFY has a Smart Score of 8 on the TipRanks Smart Score system. This implies that the stock is most likely to outperform market expectations. While hedge funds have reduced their stake in SGFY stock, retail investors have increased their exposure by 9.3% over the last 30 days.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

