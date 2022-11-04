Cutera Soars on Positive Demand Momentum

Shares of aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) have skyrocketed today on the back of its third-quarter showing.

Revenue rose 9.4% year-over-year to $62.8 million, in line with estimates. Net loss per share at $0.62 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.24.

Nonetheless, the company is seeing capital equipment and consumable product demand and witnessed more than 100 new placements of AviClear devices during the quarter.

Looking ahead, for 2022, Cutera now expects to end the year at the upper end of its top-line guidance of $255 million and $260 million. In constant currency terms, this indicates a growth between 18% and 20%.

Further, the company anticipates placing 200 more AviClear devices in the fourth quarter, taking the total tally to about 350.

Read full Disclosure