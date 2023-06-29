tiprankstipranks
Market News

CSV Rises after Park Lawn Takeover Offer

Shares of funeral home operator, Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) rose in morning trading on Thursday after Park Lawn Corp., a Canadian provider of goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains, confirmed that it has submitted a preliminary all-cash proposal to purchase all of the outstanding stock of Carriage.

Park Lawn stated in its press release that the “proposal was made confidentially and subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence and the negotiation and execution of a mutually satisfactory definitive acquisition agreement.” The company also stated that it has “partnered with a large private equity firm and does not anticipate that it would require any public equity financing in order to complete such a transaction and that any such transaction would be accretive to Park Lawn’s earnings on a fully diluted basis.”

The company added that there is no guarantee that the proposed transaction will be “approved or consummated.”

CSV stock has soared by more than 20% year-to-date.

More News & Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
Press ReleasesCarriage Services Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
4h ago
4h ago
CSV
Carriage Services Appoints Carlos R. Quezada as Chief Executive Officer; Mel Payne Assumes Role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors
CSV
Carriage Services names Carlos Quezada CEO, Mel Payne chairman
CSV
More CSV Latest News >

