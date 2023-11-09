Crypto Surge Prompts Big Moves for Crypto Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Crypto Surge Prompts Big Moves for Crypto Stocks

Story Highlights

Crypto stocks explode upward as more institutions take an interest in cryptocurrency.

Some of the biggest moves in cryptocurrency occur largely out of nowhere. With recent word that both Ethereum and bitcoin saw big moves in the last few hours, that’s prompted some impressive upward trajectories for some cryptocurrency stocks as well. Both Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Grayscale Bitcoin (OTHEROTC:GBTC) were up just under 6% in Thursday morning’s trading. Meanwhile, Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was up over 7.5%, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was up over 9% , and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was up over a magnificent 12%.

So what sent these closely crypto-related stocks on such an upward tear? A huge new surge in cryptocurrency values. Ethereum (ETH-USD) cleared the $2,000 mark for the first time since April 2023, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself hit a high not seen in the last year and a half, briefly hitting the $37,500 mark and making a lot of people who mortgaged their houses to buy bitcoin at $40,000 feel a brief surge of hope. The surge connects back to reports that BlackRock launched a request to start a spot exchange traded fund (ETF) focused on Ethereum.

Interestingly, this comes not long after an iShares Ethereum Trust was registered, which happened earlier Thursday. Additionally, iShares filed for a bitcoin trust back in June, which was about a week before BlackRock did likewise. It’s become increasingly clear that more and more institutional buyers are getting in on the action with cryptocurrency, and that’s likely to send coin prices continuing upward for at least the next while to come. Clara Medalie, researcher with Kaiko—a research firm that focuses on cryptocurrency—noted that the last year hasn’t exactly been great for crypto. Some even referred to it as “crypto winter.” But now, with good news starting to emerge, a market hungry for catalysts is taking what it can find and running with it accordingly.

Which Crypto Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, RIOT stock leads the way in upside potential. This Strong Buy-rated stock comes with a 51.61% upside potential on its average price target of $16.51 per share. Meanwhile, Hold-rated COIN stock is the laggard here, with its $87.53 average price target offering a 9.21% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Crypto Surge Prompts Big Moves for Crypto Stocks
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open November 9th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 9th
2h ago
LI
BUD
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Gains as Losses Shrink in Q3
Market NewsCoinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Gains as Losses Shrink in Q3
6d ago
COIN
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
6d ago
HUT
BTBT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >