CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks

Popular investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs disclosed their latest trades for Friday, August 15, highlighting major bets on Roblox (RBLX) and CoreWeave (CRWV). Together, the two tech buys amounted to nearly $27.8 million, signaling ARK’s conviction in gaming platforms and AI-powered cloud computing.

The largest trade of the day was the purchase of 125,799 Roblox shares, spread across three ARK funds, namely, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), valued at $15.8 million. The buy continues a trend, as ARK has steadily increased its stake in the gaming platform throughout the past week.

Another notable move was the addition of 120,229 CoreWeave shares through the ARKW ETF, worth nearly $12 million. CoreWeave has emerged as a rising name in cloud and high-performance computing, offering infrastructure critical to AI development. ARK’s growing position signals strong confidence in CoreWeave’s potential to become a key player in the next phase of computing.

ARK Expands Its Biotech Bets on Friday

ARK continued to invest in healthcare names, with ARKK purchasing 165,024 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) valued at $9.7 million. The firm also added 456,045 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) worth about $5 million, along with 417,397 shares of Twist Bioscience (TWST) valued at $12 million.

These trades show ARK’s focus on gene-editing and synthetic biology companies, even as biotech stocks remain volatile.

ARK Cuts Stake in Genius Sports

On the sell side, ARK’s ARKW ETF offloaded 190,396 shares of Genius Sports (GENI) for about $2.5 million. Notably, the stock has gained over 49% year-to-date.

