CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks

Story Highlights

Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood made some interesting bets in the tech and biotech sectors. Let’s briefly explore the portfolio adjustments she made on August 15.

CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks

Popular investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs disclosed their latest trades for Friday, August 15, highlighting major bets on Roblox (RBLX) and CoreWeave (CRWV). Together, the two tech buys amounted to nearly $27.8 million, signaling ARK’s conviction in gaming platforms and AI-powered cloud computing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The largest trade of the day was the purchase of 125,799 Roblox shares, spread across three ARK funds, namely, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), valued at $15.8 million. The buy continues a trend, as ARK has steadily increased its stake in the gaming platform throughout the past week.

Another notable move was the addition of 120,229 CoreWeave shares through the ARKW ETF, worth nearly $12 million. CoreWeave has emerged as a rising name in cloud and high-performance computing, offering infrastructure critical to AI development. ARK’s growing position signals strong confidence in CoreWeave’s potential to become a key player in the next phase of computing.

ARK Expands Its Biotech Bets on Friday

ARK continued to invest in healthcare names, with ARKK purchasing 165,024 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) valued at $9.7 million. The firm also added 456,045 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) worth about $5 million, along with 417,397 shares of Twist Bioscience (TWST) valued at $12 million.

These trades show ARK’s focus on gene-editing and synthetic biology companies, even as biotech stocks remain volatile.

ARK Cuts Stake in Genius Sports

On the sell side, ARK’s ARKW ETF offloaded 190,396 shares of Genius Sports (GENI) for about $2.5 million. Notably, the stock has gained over 49% year-to-date.

Let’s take a brief look at how all these stocks perform on TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement