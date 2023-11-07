Cruise Canceled: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shuts Down Cruise Production

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cruise Canceled: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shuts Down Cruise Production
Market News

Cruise Canceled: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shuts Down Cruise Production

Story Highlights

GM shutters its Cruise line temporarily, but a restart may follow.

While there were signs that General Motors (NYSE:GM) was about to get back to normal with a tentative contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW), there were also signs that business as usual is anything but. GM’s ill-fated attempt at a self-driving car became a bit too ill-fated for the company’s liking, and it stopped production on the GM Cruise as a result. Investors weren’t happy, and GM stock lost nearly 3% going into Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

GM’s self-driving car attempt was shut down, if only temporarily, but not necessarily because of the recent lawsuits or anything like that. Apparently, GM has reached its production goal of Cruise vehicles, so it won’t be making any more for a while. A GM staffer revealed during a meeting that, so far, GM has produced “hundreds” of Origin vehicles, and that was “…more than enough for the near-term….” Future production is apparently planned, but the exact details of a restart are unclear.

Already, GM has around 400 such vehicles in the field, though it’s completely suspended its operations for the time being following an October accident involving a Cruise and a pedestrian in San Francisco. That accident featured not only a collision but the pedestrian in question was dragged for around 20 feet while the Cruise attempted to pull over to the side of the road…while still attached to the pedestrian.

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GM stock based on 11 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average GM price target of $44.71 per share implies 58.43% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Cruise Canceled: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shuts Down Cruise Production
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
1d ago
F
GM
GM spent average of $588M per quarter on Cruise over last year, NYT reports
The FlyGM spent average of $588M per quarter on Cruise over last year, NYT reports
1d ago
GM
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes
1d ago
F
GM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >