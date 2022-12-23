Oil Inching up in Early Trade

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 1.60% to $78.73 today at 6.19 a.m. EST. After the recent bout of weakness, prices indicate a buildup of support.
Further, a larger-than-expected draw on oil reserves in the U.S. (inventories dropped by 5.89 million barrels, according to EIA) provides a sentiment boost.
At the same time, the emerging COVID-19 scare from China could lead to travel restrictions around the globe, which could act as a dampener.
Meanwhile, natural gas is in the red so far with a marginal drop of 0.37% at $4.98.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 0.75% in the pre-market session today after yesterday’s 2.3% tumble.
Here are related tickers for this article:
- United States Oil Fund LP (USO)
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
- United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)
- Cheniere Energy (LNG)
- ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Chevron (CVX)
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
