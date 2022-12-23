Oil Inching up in Early Trade

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 1.60% to $78.73 today at 6.19 a.m. EST. After the recent bout of weakness, prices indicate a buildup of support.

Further, a larger-than-expected draw on oil reserves in the U.S. (inventories dropped by 5.89 million barrels, according to EIA) provides a sentiment boost.

At the same time, the emerging COVID-19 scare from China could lead to travel restrictions around the globe, which could act as a dampener.

Meanwhile, natural gas is in the red so far with a marginal drop of 0.37% at $4.98.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 0.75% in the pre-market session today after yesterday’s 2.3% tumble.

Here are related tickers for this article:

United States Oil Fund LP ( USO )

) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ( UCO )

) United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( UNG )

) Cheniere Energy ( LNG )

) ConocoPhillips ( COP )

) Chevron ( CVX )

) Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

