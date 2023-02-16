CROX Vaults Higher on Strong Earnings and Guidance

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) surged today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.65 with revenue of $945.2 million. Both metrics beat expectations of $2.25 per share and $939.16 million, respectively.

Looking forward, management expects revenue growth and adjusted EPS for Q1 to be in the ranges of 27% to 30% and $2.06 to $2.19, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting a 24.13% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS of $2.04.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $139.20 on CROX stock, implying 3.69% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

