Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Notches Up on World-First Therapy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Notches Up on World-First Therapy
Market News

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Notches Up on World-First Therapy

Story Highlights

Crispr rolls out new treatment for sickle cell anemia, and that likely won’t be the last thing.

Great news emerged out of biotech stock Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), particularly for those who suffer from sickle-cell anemia. A new treatment for the disease was created using the genetic modification tool, and it’s given Crispr stock a boost, up nearly 5% in Tuesday morning’s trading session.

The treatment in question, known as Casgevy, not only addresses sickle cell but also treats a similar issue known as “beta thalassemia,” both of which are inherited conditions and, thus, prime targets for a Crispr treatment that works on the genetic level. The United Kingdom accepted the treatment earlier today, note reports, and that represented a first-of-its-kind advancement. The treatment will reportedly be available to those over the age of 12, and a similar product known as Exa-cel also got a positive recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., which will make a final decision by December 8.

They’re Just Getting Started

Crispr’s CEO, Samarth Kulkarni, noted that this would not be the last such therapy to come out of Crispr’s genetic engineering capabilities, and several more were on tap. Crispr is most notably right now working on a means to treat cancers and other genetic conditions, including HIV, via a method that selects and culls certain parts of DNA that might lead to those conditions. Cancer is a mutation, so being able to remove or modify the parts of DNA that might become damaged and produce cancer would effectively take cancer off the playing field altogether. Can Crispr ultimately go that far? That’s unclear. But with one treatment already on the table, it stands to reason more could follow.

Is Crispr a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CRSP stock based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and one Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 44% rally in its share price in 2023, the average CRSP price target of $84.07 per share implies 42.78% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Notches Up on World-First Therapy
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >