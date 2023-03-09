tiprankstipranks
Market News

Credit Suisse Slips after Delaying Annual Report

Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) are lower today after the company announced that it will be delaying the release of its annual report. This is attributable to a call from the SEC regarding revisions to the firm’s cash flow statements for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

The scandal-ridden lender is attempting to turn itself around after a string of poor quarterly results that have led the share price to trade around the lowest levels in decades. Although management has confirmed that the SEC call will not impact its 2022 results, this news does highlight that there is still plenty of work to be done at Credit Suisse.

As a result of the long list of setbacks, it appears that hedge funds have lost a significant amount of confidence in CS stock. Indeed, sentiment is currently very negative among institutional investors, as they decreased their holdings by 23.9 million shares in the previous quarter.

More News & Analysis on CS

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank, FT says
The FlyFormer top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank, FT says
4d ago
CS
Credit Suisse offers higher rates in Asia to woo wealthy clients, Reuters says
CS
Credit Suisse’s Klein to outline investment unit plans next week, Reuters says
CS
More CS Latest News >

