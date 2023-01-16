Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to Lay Off over 10% of European Investment Bankers

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to Lay Off over 10% of European Investment Bankers

Story Highlights

Credit Suisse is set to remove more than 10% of its investment bankers in Europe this year as macro pressures have caused a slump in deal activity.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) is planning to remove more than 20% of its investment bankers in Europe in 2023, the Financial Times reported. The Switzerland-based bank has about 17,000 investment bankers worldwide, mainly in New York and London. Last month, the embattled bank slashed hundreds of jobs in London and Zurich.   

In October 2022, Credit Suisse announced that it intends to reduce its employee count by 9,000 roles globally by 2025. It witnessed huge client withdrawals in October 2022 following social media reports about the bank’s financial health.

The company seems to be ramping up its job cuts as it is set to report a second consecutive year of losses. Credit Suisse is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 9, 2023. In November 2022, Credit Suisse warned that it expects to report a loss of up to SFr.1.5 billion for Q4 2022 due to substantial outflows of client funds. Given a tough business backdrop, Credit Suisse is reportedly considering cutting its bonus pool for 2022 by about 50%.

Growing fears of a potential recession are forcing several banks to reduce their headcount and streamline their operations. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will eliminate about 3,200 jobs, with the scale of layoffs being the largest since the 2008 financial crisis. Banks are particularly facing trouble in their investment banking divisions as lower deal activity has impacted equity and debt underwriting.

What is Credit Suisse’s Price target?

Wall Street’s Hold consensus rating for Credit Suisse is based on two Buys, seven Holds, and five Sells. Meanwhile, the average Credit Suisse Group price target of SFr.3.62 implies 15.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have plunged 64% over the past year.  

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse price target lowered to CHF 2.90 from CHF 4 at Barclays
The FlyCredit Suisse price target lowered to CHF 2.90 from CHF 4 at Barclays
3d ago
CS
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
CS
CAT
Credit Suisse reinstated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
CS
More CS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse price target lowered to CHF 2.90 from CHF 4 at Barclays
The FlyCredit Suisse price target lowered to CHF 2.90 from CHF 4 at Barclays
3d ago
CS
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
CS
CAT
Credit Suisse reinstated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
The FlyCredit Suisse reinstated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
3d ago
CS
More CS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >