Coursera Plunges after Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) are lower today, which can be attributed to an analyst downgrade. Indeed, Terry Tillman of Truist Securities cut his price target to $12 per share while downgrading the stock from Buy to Hold. For reference, his previous price target was $17.50 per share.

Tillman is concerned about the company’s largest content partner. Although Coursera signed a new multi-year agreement, the content partner is now receiving a larger share of the revenue, which is more in line with the industry average. Ultimately, this will impact Coursera’s revenue and expenses.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $19 on COUR stock, implying 65.15% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

